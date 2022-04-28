Woman killed by mother-in-law & sister-in-law for plucking lemon from tree

Lemon prices have risen sharply in the last few days. But would you believe that someone would have killed a person for just a lemon? You will not be shocked to read what happened for a lemon in Bihar. In Bihar, a shocking case has come to light in which mother-in-law and sister-in-law killed daughter-in-law for a lemon. The only crime of the daughter-in-law was that she had plucked a lemon from a lemon tree. Meanwhile, accused mother-in-law and sister-in-law have absconded. The incident took place in Chainpur village in East Champaran district. The incident has caused a stir in the area. She was beaten to death by her mother-in-law and sister-in-law, who were angry when daughter-in-law plucked a lemon from the tree. They then strangled her and killed her. Regarding this, Chhodadano police station chief Manoj Kumar Singh said that the name of the dead woman is Kajal Devi. She was the wife of Sunil Baitha.

Police said the dead woman had bruises on her head and a scar on her neck. Police have sent the bodies to the district headquarters Motihari for postmortem. The deceased's husband and father-in-law live in the suburbs for work. He was not at home when the incident happened. He said the accused mother-in-law and sister-in-law were absconding.