Woman killed in a bid to save son in Gujarat

Rajkot, Nov 2 A woman was killed while trying to save her son from his paramour's husband in Jetpur town in Gujarat's Rajkot.

Complainant Vidhan Solanki said that he had an affair with one Manu Patolia's wife and both the families had fought in the past.

Later, both families had reached a compromise, under which Vidhan severed his relationship with Manu's wife and paid money to the latter's family.

On Tuesday night, Manu came to Vidhan's house and started demanding Rs 2 lakh more as part of compromise, but complainant's mother Rekhaben refused.

Enraged over it, Manu ran after Vidhan to beat him, and when Rekhaben tried to intervene, he stabbed her and fled away.

Vidhan rushed Rekhaben to the government hospital, where the doctor declared her brought dead.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor