Woman killed in Mumbai building fire, one feared trapped

Mumbai, Jan 25 At least one woman was killed and another feared trapped when a major fire engulfed a building in Santacruz west here on Thursday evening, the BMC Disaster Control said.

The blaze was noticed in the basement parking lot of the ground plus 6-storied Dheeraj Heritage building near the busy Milan Subway, sending thick clouds of smoke in the air that were visible from afar.

Teams of the Mumbai Fire Brigade and police rushed there and managed to control the fire around 7.30 pm.

The body of a woman, identified as Tara C. Waghela, 45, was brought out and declared dead on admission at the R. N. Cooper Hospital, officials said.

The cause of the conflagration is not known and cooling operations are continuing.

