Woman killed in SUV-two wheeler collision in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, June 7 A 55-year-old woman was killed and three others were injured in a road accident involving a two-wheeler and a sports utility vehicle (SUV) in Tamil Nadu's Arasur village, near Vandavasi, on the Chetpet-Koot Road on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as B. Jothi (55), a resident of Arani town.

According to initial police investigations, Jothi and her husband, S. Balu (58), a farmer, were returning home on their two-wheeler after attending a funeral near Vandavasi when their vehicle was hit by an SUV.

The SUV, reportedly driven by S. Karthik (34) of Chennai, lost control and collided with the two-wheeler.

Police said Karthik was travelling back to Chennai with three of his family members at the time of the incident.

Due to the impact of the collision, both Jothi and Balu were thrown off their vehicle. Jothi died on the spot from her injuries. Balu, Karthik, and one of the SUV passengers sustained injuries in the accident.

Passersby and fellow motorists who witnessed the incident rushed to assist the victims and immediately alerted the Ponnur police.

The injured were initially taken to the Government Taluk Hospital in Vandavasi for first aid and were later referred to the Government Medical College Hospital in Chengalpattu for further treatment.

Hospital sources confirmed that the condition of all injured persons is stable.

Police have registered a case in connection with the accident and are conducting further investigation to determine the exact cause of the mishap.

Preliminary findings suggest that over-speeding and possible driver negligence may have led to the collision.

The SUV has been seized for forensic examination.

The tragic accident has left the local community in shock, particularly in Arani, where the deceased was a well-known resident.

Authorities have urged motorists to exercise caution on rural roads, particularly during monsoon-season travel, when visibility and road grip can be compromised.

