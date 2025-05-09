Woman killed on suspicion of black magic in Jharkhand, four arrested

Khunti (Jharkhand), May 9 In a shocking incident driven by superstition, a 40-year-old woman was brutally murdered in Jharkhand’s Khunti district on suspicion of practicing black magic, officials said on Friday.

Police have arrested four persons in connection with the crime, which took place in the Murhu police station area.

The victim, identified as Budhni Purti, a resident of Patradih village, was found dead in her home on the morning of May 7. Her throat had been slit, and multiple injuries inflicted by sharp weapons were visible on her body, indicating a brutal assault.

Within 36 hours of the incident, Murhu police cracked the case and arrested four accused.

According to Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Varun Rajak, the prime accused is Etwa alias Lor Singh, a resident of the same village as the victim.

Driven by superstition, Lor Singh believed that Budhni was practising black magic and blamed her for his infant daughter's recurring illness.

"Lor Singh’s daughter, aged around eight to nine months, had been frequently falling ill. Under the influence of superstition, he assumed that Budhni was a witch and responsible for his daughter’s condition," the SDPO said.

Fueled by this belief, Lor Singh allegedly conspired to kill Budhni. He called three of his associates from nearby villages to assist in the crime. On the night of May 6, the group entered Budhni’s house while she was asleep and attacked her with sharp weapons, resulting in her death.

The other accused have been identified as Ernius Odeya alias Tatau, resident of Buruma village; Gansa Hassa Purti alias Roga, resident of Kevada village; and Praveen Mundu alias Taklu, resident of Longa village under Adki police station limits.

All four accused were produced before a court and sent to judicial custody on Friday.

Under the direction of senior police officials, a special investigation team was formed, comprising Sub-Inspectors Vimal and Kanchan Kumar Kushwaha. The team used technical surveillance and inputs from area residents to trace and apprehend the suspects.

Police have also recovered a tangi (a traditional axe) and another sharp weapon believed to have been used in the murder.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor