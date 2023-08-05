Woman killed over property in K’taka; son, daughter-in-law arrested

Bengaluru, Aug 5 In a shocking incident, a man along with his wife hacked his mother to death in Devanahalli near Bengaluru over property, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at Yarthiganahalli village in Bengaluru Rural district.

The deceased mother has been identified as 60-year-old Chinnamma. The accused have been identified as the deceased's 40-year-old son -- Raghavendra and his 38-year-old wife Sudha. Police explained that there was a dispute over property between the deceased and her son.

Raghavendra had got the property registered in his name without the knowledge of his mother Chinnamma. The dispute is subjudice in the court.

Meanwhile, Chinnamma had come to the farm to collect fuel and her accused son had started a quarrel with her.

While quarreling, the accused attacked his mother with a stick. His wife Sudha also joined and attacked her. The couple had taken the injured Chinnamma to the hospital and tried to pose as innocents.

Chinnamma died due to severe bleeding. The police arrested the accused couple after the probe revealed their involvement in the murder. Investigation is on in the case.

--IANS

mka/uk

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor