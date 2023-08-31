Woman levels rape allegations against ex-MLA in Bihar

Patna, Aug 31 A woman has levelled a rape allegation against Rambalak Singh, a former JD(U) MLA from the Bibhutipur Assembly Constituency in Bihar who is already in jail over a double murder case.

The woman from Samastipur has filed a case at the Rosera sub-divisional court seeking justice against the incident which occurred on July 17, 2022.

As per her claim, the victim along with her mother and brother were returning from Dalsinghsarai on July 17, 2022 when some supporters of Rambalak Singh intercepted them near the Shindhia bus stand, and said that the former MLA had called her to a hotel for a meeting.

When she went to the hotel, Rambalak Singh sexually assaulted her at gunpoint and only let her leave the next day, she alleged.

The woman further claimed that the former MLA had made a video of the crime and threatened her of dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone.

"Rambalak Singh eventually uploaded the video on social media on March 4 this year,” the victim said in the complaint.

Meanwhile, Rambalak Singh and his brother were arrested from the Swatantrata Senani Express train on March 9 this year in the double murder case.

He is facing charges of killing two people, including a mukhiya of Samastipur.

