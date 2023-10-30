Woman looking for flat in Delhi raped by property dealer, associate

New Delhi, Oct 30 A woman, looking to rent a flat, was allegedly gang raped by two men, including the property dealer she had contacted in north Delhi, police said on Monday.

According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday and a case of gang rape has been registered at Burari police station and probe has been initiated.

According to police, the accused individuals enticed the woman into an unoccupied apartment, where they are alleged to have provided her with water that had been laced with sedatives.

"The complainant had been in contact with Jitendra Chaudhary, a property dealer, during her search for a rental property. Chaudhary and his associate persuaded her to visit a flat they claimed was available for rent," said a senior police official.

Upon arriving at the location, they purportedly offered the woman a glass of water containing sedatives. "After consuming the drugged water, the victim lost consciousness, and it is reported that the two men took turns sexually assaulting her," the official added.

The accused has been arrested and will be produced before the court concerned on Tuesday.

