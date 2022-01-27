Woman mauled to death by stray dogs in UP district

Bijnor, Jan 27 In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old woman was fatally injured when she was attacked by a pack of stray dogs while returning home after collecting fodder for her cattle.

The woman succumbed to injuries on way to hospital.

The incident took place in Bijnaura village under Hasanpur police circle when the woman, Nathia, was bitten by dogs.

She had deep wounds on her face, stomach and throat.

Her family rushed her to the Hasanpur community centre in an unconscious state but she was declared brought dead.

Villagers said that stray packs of dogs have become a menace in the area. The dogs had earlier attacked people in the neighbouring Kanata, Deeppur, Rampur and Bhabha villages.

In December last year, a pack of stray dogs mauled to death a 15-year-old girl near her house when she went out of her house to dispose of garbage at Husainpur village.

While canines charging at small children are reported fairly frequently, it is rare for stray dogs to attack and kill adults.

The people have urged the local administration to take immediate action or else they will boycott the upcoming elections.

