Woman mauled to death by stray dogs in UP village

Kushinagar, April 7 A 35-year-old woman, said to be mentally challenged, was mauled to death by stray dogs near the village Nanhu Mundera in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district.

According to Vikram Ajeet Rai, police post in charge, a partially eaten body was found by locals near a canal in the village Nanhu Mundera on Saturday.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and an inquiry is underway into the case. The deceased has not been identified yet.

The officials confirmed that there were deep wounds all over her body, particularly her eyes and neck.

The locals informed that the woman arrived in the area three days ago and was living on the bank of the canal outside the village.

Village Pradhan Suresh Kushwaha said several applications had been given regarding the menace of stray dogs but no action was taken by the authorities.

Circle officer (CO) Captanganj Rajkumar Barnwal said due to the prevalence of meat and poultry corners, dogs consume meat and become aggressive and attack people.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor