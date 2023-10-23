Woman & minor killed, 3 injured in Mumbai building blaze

Mumbai, Oct 23 A woman and a minor boy were killed and three others injured when a major fire broke out in a residential building in Borivali west here on Monday, the BMC Disaster Control said.

The blaze, the cause of which is not clear, was reported from the nine-storeyed Veena Santoor Society in the congested Saibaba Nagar locality at around 12.15 p.m.

The fire was noticed in the electrical wire and installations on the first floor of the building and two fire-tenders were rushed to the spot.

Clouds of thick black smoke were seen emanating from the building, creating panic in the surrounding localities as the firemen battled the blaze.

A total of five injured persons were rushed to the BMC's Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali west, of which two have succumbed, said the BMC Disaster Control.

The victims were identified as Glory Walphati (43) and Josu James Robert (eight) suspectedly due to burns and suffocation.

The injured victims are – Lakshmi Bura, 40, Rajeshwari Bhartare, 24, Ranjana Shah, 76, have sustained critical burns ranging from 50-100 per cent.

The fire-fighting operations are still underway and the cause of the blaze is being investigated, said the officials.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor