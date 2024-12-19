Woman MP complains to RS chairman against Rahul’s ‘misbehaviour’ during Parliament scuffle

New Delhi, Dec 19 Amidst the ugly scuffle followed by heated exchanges outside the Parliament complex, a BJP woman Parliamentarian has made startling and explosive charges against the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

Phangnon Konyak, the woman Rajya Sabha member from Nagaland, filed a complaint with the Rajya Sabha Chairman on Thursday, claiming that her dignity and self-esteem have been deeply hurt because of the 'behaviour and conduct' of Rahul Gandhi.

She claimed that the Congress MP along with party members misbehaved with her and also made her 'uncomfortable' while she was protesting against the insult meted out to Babasaheb Ambedkar by the grand old party.

“He misbehaved with me in a loud voice and his physical proximity to me was so close that I, being a lady member, felt extremely uncomfortable,” she said.

“I stepped aside with a heavy heart and felt that no Member of Parliament should behave this way,” she added.

Konyak, also the state President of BJP Mahila Morcha in Nagaland, said that the incident happened while she was protesting against Congress’ ‘ill-treatment’ of BR Ambedkar at Makar Dwaar, the main entrance of Parliament building.

“The Security Personnel had cordoned off the area and created a passage to the entrance for Hon'ble MP's of other parties. Suddenly, Leader of Opposition, Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji along with other Party Members came in front of me despite there being a passage created for them,” she wrote in her complaint.

Earlier, the penultimate day of the Winter Session was marred by a huge controversy as a scuffle broke out between BJP and INDIA bloc MPs over insult and affront to the legacy of the country's greatest Dalit icon. Two BJP MPs said that they suffered injuries after Rahul pushed a fellow lawmaker. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge also claimed assault by the BJP Parliamentarians, saying that his "knees were hurt".

Rahul Gandhi has rejected all the allegations and counter-charged that it was he who got shoved by the ruling party MPs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor