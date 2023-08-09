Woman murdered by husband, brothers-in-law in Delhi; body dumped in forest

New Delhi, Aug 9 A woman was brutally murdered by her husband and brothers-in-law in Delhi, after which the accused, who have been arrested, dumped the body in a forest in Fatehpuri Beri area, a top police official said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as 31-year-old Sweety, while the accused are Dharamveer, her husband, and the two brothers-in-law,Arun and Satyawan.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said that a PCR call was received on August 5 regarding the recovery ofan unidentified female dead body in the forest near the Jheel khurd border.

"Despite earnest attempts to identify the deceased, her identity remained unknown initially," explained the DCP.

After thorough efforts involving technical and manual surveillance, suspicious movement of an auto-rickshaw at around 1.40 a.m. on the night of August 4-5 was identified.

"The route of the auto-rickshaw was traced, revealing its registration number. Subsequently, the suspected auto-rickshaw and its driver, Arun, a resident of Chhatarpur, were apprehended near Gadaipur Band road," the DCP elaborated.

Arun identified the deceased woman as Sweet and admitted to his involvement in her murder along with her husband Dharamveer and Satyavan, both residents of Nangloi.

The trio strangled Sweety near the Haryana border and discarded her body in the forest.

"He confessed that his familiarity with the area led him to choose the forest for the crime and disposal of the body," stated the DCP.

During interrogation, Arun disclosed that Dharamveer was dissatisfied with Sweety's behavior, as she would often leave her home for months without any notice.

"Furthermore, he revealed that Sweety's parents and previous family background were unknown, as Dharamveer had married her by paying Rs 70,000 to an unidentified woman," the DCP said.

Arun also informed the police that Sweety had mentioned being from Patna.

"Based on the evidence and circumstances, an FIR has been registered at the Fatehpur Beri police station under sections 302, 201, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code," the DCP said.

"Subsequent to the investigation, both accused, Dharamveer and Satyavan, were arrested in connection with this case. Additionally, the auto-rickshaw utilised in the crime has been seized."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor