Woman murdered in Ranchi, car run over body to stage accident; two arrested

Ranchi, Aug 28 Jharkhand Police on Thursday claimed to have cracked a sensational murder case in Tamar police station area where the body of a woman was deliberately run over by a car to make it appear like a road accident.

Police have arrested two persons, including the prime accused, in connection with the crime.

Police said the case came to light after Kareena Devi, a resident of Tamar, lodged a complaint stating that her mother Pramila Devi had gone to the house of Naseem Qureshi, a resident of Kantatoli, on August 24 but never returned. Her mobile phone was found switched off, raising suspicion.

Taking note of the complaint, Ranchi Rural SP formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Bundu SDPO.

With technical inputs, the team traced and arrested Naseem Qureshi’s son Danish Qureshi and his driver Mohd Saud Qazi from Edalhatu in Bundu on August 27.

During interrogation, Danish allegedly confessed to plotting the murder. Police said he revealed that his father Naseem and Pramila Devi had been in an illicit relationship for a long time, which often led to disputes at home. To end the matter, Danish decided to eliminate her.

According to police, on August 24 Danish lured Pramila Devi into his car, offered her alcohol, and when she became intoxicated, strangled her at a secluded location.

The body was later dumped near Uliidih on the Tata-Ranchi main road, where the accused drove a Scorpio over it to make it appear as if she had died in a road mishap. Driver Saud Qazi allegedly assisted him in the crime.

Police have recovered the Scorpio used in the murder.

Officials added that Danish Qureshi has a criminal history, with several cases registered against him at Adki and Lower Bazaar police stations.

The investigation team included Tamar Police Station In-charge Praveen Kumar Modi, Sub-Inspector Shambhu Pandit, Assistant Sub-Inspector Ajay Pratap and armed personnel of Tamar police station.

Further probe is underway.

