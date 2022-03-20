Woman named in abduction-cum-murder case finally in police net

New Delhi, March 20 The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested a 27-year-old woman, named as an accused in an abduction-cum-murder case, and was absconding since the last four years, officials said here on Sunday.

Nidhi a.k.a. Bharti, wife of dreaded gangster Rahul Jaat an associate of notorious gangsters namely Rohit Chaudhary and Ankit Gurjar, was declared a Proclaimed Offender in 2018 in connection with the case.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Jasmeet Singh said nine accused persons including Nidhi and her husband Rahul Jaat had conspired and abducted one Sagar alias Chunnu in April 2015 from GTB Enclave in Delhi.

"After abduction, they took Sagar in their car, mercilessly thrashed him and thereafter, took him to an area of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, and pushed him before a moving truck. Later, Sagar was crushed to death," the police officer said.

In 2014, Nidhi and her husband had objected to Sagar's "friendship" with Nidhi's sister even after her marriage.

They had asked Sagar to stay away from their sister but he did not listen and kept on meeting her.

Due to this, Nidhi, along with others had planned and executed the abduction-cum-killing of Sagar.

The reason for getting him crushed under the truck was to make the murder look like a case of a road accident, and initially, a case of road accident was registered in Baghpat.

However, Sagar's father later lodged an FIR of abduction and murder at GTB Enclave police station in the national capital.

Both the FIRs of fatal accident registered in Baghpat, and that of abduction cum murder registered at GTB Enclave police station, Delhi were clubbed, and an investigation was taken up by Delhi Police that unearthed the entire conspiracy. Eventually, all the accused individuals were arrested.

Nidhi got bail from a trial court in November 2017 after which she never appeared for hearing of the case, and was absconding.

On March 19, a tip-off was received at the Special Cell regarding the presence of Nidhi at Govindpuram in Ghaziabad following which a trap was laid and was eventually arrested.

