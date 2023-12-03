Woman, paramour arrested for husband’s murder in J&K

Srinagar, Dec 3 J&K Police said on Sunday that it has solved a murder case in which a woman killed her husband with the support of her paramour in Sopore area.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sopore, Shabir Nawab told a media conference that the family had filed a missing report in police station Bomai about Riyaz Ahmad Mir.

“Police found his body near his house under mysterious circumstances. The body was sent for medico-legal formalities to the hospital and an FIR was registered in Bomai police station.

“Investigation revealed that the wife of the person had an extra marital relationship with a local person. The wife and her paramour confessed to having planned and executed the murder. Both have been arrested.

“The deceased, 48-year-old Riyaz Ahmad Mir, was a resident of Zaloora in Sopore and father of four children -- three daughters and a son,” the SSP said.

