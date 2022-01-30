Woman posts 'got married' on social media after father claims daughter was kidnapped

A girl from Bihar's Hajipur posted her marital status on social media, days after her father filed an FIR stating that his daughter was kidnapped. The girl in the video pleads to her family members, saying 'don't bother us'. In a video that has been widely shared on social media platforms, the girl dismisses the abduction case filed by her father. Further, she appeals to the police for help.

Upon investigation of the viral video, it was found that the girl hailed from Malikpura and her father had lodged an FIR at the Goraul police station saying his daughter had been abducted. In the video, the girl is seen with a boy and she states that she has married of her own free will and that she was happy.She is also seen pleading with her family members to not disturb her.Notably, the police have both the FIR of the girl's father calling it a kidnapping and the video by the girl