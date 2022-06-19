Woman raped on pretext of job in west Delhi
New Delhi, June 19 A 25-year-old woman was allegedly raped in the national capital's Kirti Nagar area on pretext of a job, an official said on Saturday.
The accused, identified as Shubham, is resident of Baba Haridas Nagar and has been arrested by the police.
The incident took place on Thursday, the official said, adding that an FIR under relevant sections of law was registered on Friday.
The accused has been sent to the judicial custody, he said.
