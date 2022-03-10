Woman raped on pretext of marriage; one held

Gurugram, March 10 A man has been arrested on charges of raping a 20-year-old woman on the pretext of marriage, and impregnating her, the police said on Thursday.

The man, identified as Yogesh, is a resident of Uttarakhand. He was working at a hotel in the Bhondsi area of Gurugram.

The victim hails from Uttar Pradesh. She had met the accused around nine months ago. In her police complaint, she claimed that soon they became friends, and later, he proposed her for marriage.

"He took me to a room of the hotel where he works and developed physical relationship with me. When I conceived, he abandoned me and refused to marry me," the woman told the police.

"The accused has confessed to the crime. He will be presented at a court soon for further proceedings," said the Station House Officer (SHO) of Bhondsi police station.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor