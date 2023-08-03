Woman semi-stripped, beaten, tied to tree overnight in Bihar’s Sheohar

Patna, Aug 3 A woman was brutally beaten after being semi-stripped in a panchayat of Bihar’s Sheohar district, an official said on Thursday.

The accused had also tied her to a jackfruit tree for the entire night as well.

The incident occurred on the evening of July 27 and she was thrown out from the village on July 28.

Sheohar police registered an FIR against 7 persons on the complaint of the victim in the women police station and raids are on to nab the accused.

As per the complaint, the woman said that her husband is a liquor addict and also having a habit of gambling. Hence, she used to stay in her parental house.

She claimed that she went to her in-law's house on July 27 and had talked to a youth for a few minutes.

"The in-laws leveled allegations on my character and brutally beat me. They also called for panchayat and brutally assaulted me in a semi-naked stage. They have taken away my jewellery, mangalsutra, and Rs 2,000 as well. After brutalising me, they tied me up to a jackfruit tree for the entire night and threw me out of the village on July 28," the victim claimed in her FIR.

The woman was injured due to brutal beating. She reached Sadar hospital for the treatment and approached the women police station on July 30. She had narrated her ordeal before the police.

"A case of woman assault came before us. We have registered FIR against 7 persons including her husband, father in law, mother in law, brother in law, and others. The raids are on to nab the accused,” women police station SHO Komal Rani said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor