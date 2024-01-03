Woman sexually assaulted over land dispute in K'taka; 20 booked

Belagavi, Jan 3 In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly confined and sexually assaulted over a land dispute in Karnataka's Belagavi district, and 20 people have been booked in this connection.

In a complaint to Bailhongal police station, the woman said that she had moved the court in connection with the encroachment on her agricultural land.

"When I was at bus stop, all of a sudden 25 to 30 people attacked me. They pulled my hair and touched my private parts," she said.

"They dragged me from the bus stop and locked me up in the panchayat office. They took away money and the mobile phone and got signatures on documents forcefully. Afterwards, the accused let me go by the evening," she told police.

The case has been transferred to Belagavi Women’s police station.

However, sources said that the accused also tore her clothes.

Details are awaited.

