Woman shares 'creepy' messages she received from Swiggy agent

New Delhi, June 18 A woman has shared 'creepy' messages like "miss you lot," etc from a Swiggy agent who delivered grocery at her doorstep.

After the delivery employee began texting her on WhatsApp, Prapthi, as per her Twitter handle, claimed that she had filed a complaint with Swiggy's support team.

Among other things, the delivery agent started sending her weird messages like "Miss you lot" and "nice your beauty, wonderful behaviour".

"I'm sure that most women here can relate to this. I got a grocery delivery from Swiggy Instamart on Tuesday night," Prapthi wrote on micro-blogging site Twitter.

"The delivery guy sent me creepy messages on WhatsApp today. Not the first time, not the last time. Something like this is happening," she added.

Prapthi further stated that she escalated the issue, but that Swiggy's customer support team did not respond properly.

However, later in a post, she mentioned that the escalation team and the CEO's office contacted her.

