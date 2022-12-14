Woman shot dead over property dispute in Delhi's Dwarka, accused arrested

New Delhi, Dec 14 A 42-year-old woman was killed while a man was injured after a man opened fire at them over a property dispute in Delhi's Jharoda Kalan village, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Mukesh, a resident of village Jharoda Kalan while on the basis of the statement give by the injured, Kaptan, police has registered a case under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC and 25/27 of the Arms Act at Baba Haridas Nagar police station.

"On December 13, at 8.54 p.m, a police control room (PCR) call was received regarding a firing incident at Jharoda Kalan village following which a police team rushed to the spot," said a senior police official.

Mukesh was found dead with gunshot injuries.

"Statement of witness was recorded wherein it was stated that a person anamed Monu alias Sumit fired at Mukesh and Kaptan. Thereafter Monu ran away from there," said an official privy to investigation.

"One medico-legal case (MLC) information was also received regarding admission of injured Kaptan with gunshot injury," said the official .

"Initial probe suggests that there was property dispute between Mukesh and Monu. The accused has been arrested and the weapon of offence used in commission of crime had been recovered along with three live cartridges. The investigation in this matter is in progress," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dwarka, M. Harsha Vardhan said.

