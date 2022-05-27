Woman stabbed for rejecting marriage proposal in Hyderabad

A woman was stabbed by a man whose marriage proposal she refused in Hyderabad on Friday.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Habeeb.

The victim Noor Banu's husband had died two months back and since that time, Habeeb has been harassing her to marry him, said the police.

According to Kanchanbagh Inspector, Uma Maheshwar Rao, on Friday around 1:30 pm, a woman named Noor Banu, age 45 years was stabbed by Habeeb who stays nearby her home. "Habeeb was harassing the lady for the past few days to marry her, when she refused him, Habeeb stabbed her," said the police.

After the locals from the area informed the police, the police immediately reached the spot and sent the injured Noor Banu to Owaisi hospital.

"Noor Banu is undergoing treatment and is now out of danger", said the inspector.

This incident took place in Kanchanbagh police station limits of Hyderabad.

A case of attempt to murder has been registered and a search for the accused is on, added the police.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor