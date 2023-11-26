Woman stabbed multiple times by acquaintance, 'upset' over her marriage, in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 26 A 22-year-old woman was on Sunday stabbed multiple times by an old acquaintance, who was unhappy with her marriage to another man, a Delhi Police official said.

The incident occurred in Shastri Park area and the woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

According to police, a police control room (PCR) call was received at 3:25 p.m. regarding stabbing of a woman.

"The victim was identified as Hasmat Jahan, a resident of Buland Masjid in Shastri Park area. She had sustained multiple stab injuries on her head, face and both hands," said a senior police official.

She was taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital from where she was referred to GTB Hospital.

She is undergoing treatment and is stable.

Her husband, Mohd. Munna is a tailor by profession.

"The accused identified as Shah Babu, 39, a resident of Bihar's Kishanganj district was apprehended from the spot. Knife used in the crime was recovered from him," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Northeast, Joy Tirkey said.

"The accused knew the victim before her marriage. Both the accused and victim were neighbours in Kishanganj. The victim had married Mohd Munna about four months ago. The accused was unhappy with her marriage.

"The accused, Shah Babu, works as a tailor in Hyderabad, He came to Delhi to meet her. While speaking with her, he lost his temper and stabbed her," the DCP added.

