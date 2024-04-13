Woman stabbed to death by neighbour in Delhi

New Delhi, April 13 A 35-year-old woman was stabbed to death following a quarrel with her neighbours in Delhi, an official said on Saturday.

The deceased Soni was a resident of Bhikam Singh Colony in Farsh Bazar area.

Police said a Police Control Room (PCR) call was received in which the caller said that her father had stabbed a woman in the stomach and an ambulance was needed.

"The police team reached Gali no 2 of Bhikam Singh Colony and found an injured Soni in her room with two to three cut marks on her left hand and a small wound in her stomach," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara), Surendra Choudhary.

Soni was rushed to Hedgewar Hospital where she was declared brought dead by the doctors.

An initial probe revealed that Soni and her husband Satbir had a fight with their neighbours Rambaran, his wife Rita and their daughter over some issue, which escalated into a stabbing.

"The Crime and FSL teams were called to the hospital and the scene of the crime. A case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered," the official added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor