Woman strangulates daughter to death in K'taka, arrested

Tumakuru, July 15 In a shocking incident, a woman stragulated her six-year-old daughter to death in Shantinagar in Karnataka's Tumakuru district.

The accused, identified as Hemalatha, strangulated her daughter identified as Tanvitha to death on Friday.

After hearing screams of the girl, neighbors rushed to the house and snatched the child from Hemalatha.

However, Tanvita had died due to strangulation by then.

Police were informed who arrested Hemalatha.

Though Hemalatha's family members are claiming that she is suffering from mental illness, police are questioning them if that was the case why she was left alone with the child.

A case has been registered at Jayanagar police station in Tumakuru city.

