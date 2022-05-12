Woman stripped in K'taka village, 4 booked

Shivamogga (Karnataka), May 12 The Karnataka Police have lodged an FIR against four persons on charges of stripping a Dalit woman and attempting to rape her in the Araga village of Shivamogga district, police said on Thursday.

State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra hails from Araga village and the Thirthahalli police are investigating.

The complaint said that the incident took place on Monday night when the victim had come to Thirthahalli to visit a hospital with her husband. While returning, the four accused rammed their bikes on them and assaulted them.

The woman stated that two bikes hit her and her husband, who fell unconscious. Later, the accused, who were in an inebriated state, stripped her. After hearing her cries for help, the locals rushed to the spot and rescued them.

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police Lakshmiprasad stated that as per the complaint of the woman an FIR had been lodged against four persons. The police have clamped IPC Section 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 353 (assault to deter public servant from discharging duty), 354a (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354b (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 506 (criminal intimidation) and the Atrocity Act. He maintained that the police department has formed a special team and the accused would be arrested soon.

However, sources said that the preliminary investigation suggested that the incident had taken place when the victim had gone to a wine shop with her husband. The youths who objected to bringing the woman to the liquor shop assaulted her husband and allegedly stripped her.

Both the victim and her husband were treated in a hospital in Thirthahalli town. The police are verifying the charges of attempt to rape and stripping the woman. Further investigation is on.

