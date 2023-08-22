Woman stripped, son thrashed on suspicion of theft in Tripura

Agartala, Aug 22 After a theft case, a group of people stripped a woman, thrashed her and her teenage son on the outskirts of Agartala, the police said on Tuesday.

The police are yet to make any arrest in this case, an officer said.

Quoting the local people, the police said that three teenagers allegedly stole money from a shop at Shanmura on the outskirts of Agartala on Sunday to purchase drugs.

Some youths had detained the trio and later released two of them, detaining one of the minors.

On Monday, the locals led by a gram panchayat member summoned the minor and his mother to a kangaroo court, where some youths reportedly stripped and severely beat up the woman and her son.

The police later rescued the woman and her son and admitted them to the Agartala Government Medical College and Hospital with multiple injuries,

The police also recorded the statement of the victims and launched a probe to nab the attackers involved in the crime, but none has been arrested so far.

“I agreed to return the stolen money, but the drunk youths mercilessly thrashed me and my son and shaved his head. Later, they stripped me in public, beat me up, and tried to kill both of us.Finally, the police came to the spot and rescued us from the mob,” the woman told the media.

Media reports said that Chief Minister Manik Saha has taken cognisance of the incident and directed the police to book everyone involved in the crime.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor