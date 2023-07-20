Woman vendor stabbed to death at Saidapet Rly station in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, July 20 A woman, who used to sell snacks and fruits in suburban trains, was stabbed by a person on Wednesday night after she alighted from a train at Saidapet railway station in Tamil Nadu. She later succumbed to her injuries on Thursday morning.

The 40-year-old woman was identified as Rajeshwari, who lives nearby and used to sell snacks, fruits and other eatables in suburban trains.

Railway Police officers told IANS that onlookers have deposed that the man who did that act on Wednesday night boarded a train that came in the opposite direction and fled from the scene.

Police said that the killer was identified and he was earlier in a relationship with the deceased Rajeshwari. However recently they were not living together and had a rift with each other.

It may be noted that recently a 22 year old woman was pushed from a moving train during an attempt to snatch a mobile phone and she fell down on the platform and died. The perpetrators of the violence were arrested.

K.R. Kandasamy (38), a sales executive in a local appliances showroom at Mylapore and who frequently travel in suburban trains told IANS that there was a lack of security at these railway stations. He said that several rowdy elements are generally seen in these trains and they use to enter into fights among each other. He called for stringent action by the police to prevent such elements from entering the railway stations thus creating a menace.

