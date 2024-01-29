Woman with links to film industry caught with MDMA in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jan 29 Police in Hyderabad apprehended a young woman with links to the film industry, with drugs on Monday.

The Special Operations Team (SOT) of Cyberabad police seized four grams of MDMA from a woman in Narsingi area on the city’s outskirts.

Acting on a tip-off, the SOT sleuths intercepted a vehicle and during checking they found the woman to be in possession of the drugs.

She had allegedly brought the drugs from Goa to supply to customers in Hyderabad.

Police were questioning her to identify the customers. She is reported to have links with some personalities in the film industry.

The seizure was made amid stepped-up vigil by the police in and around Hyderabad to curb the drug menace.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor