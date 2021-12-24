Woman worker dies after coming under dumper at factory in WB's Asansol

A woman worker died after coming under a dumper at the super smelter factory of Jamudia industrial area of Asansol district of West Bengal on Thursday, informed the police.

The victim had been identified as Rati Koda (42), added the police.

She was rushed to a private hospital in Durgapur, however, she succumbed to her injuries later, as per the police.

She used to work in the canteen department of the factory. On Thursday, around eight o'clock in the morning, she came under a dumper inside the factory, according to the police.

On getting information about the incident, residents of Mandalpur village of Akhalpur area of Jamudia reached here and started creating ruckus.

A meeting was also held between the factory management and the protesters after the incident.

A local resident told that such incidents are happening frequently and the safety of the employees are compromised. He demanded to improve the safety of the workers in the factory.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor