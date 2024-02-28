Woman's body, cut in 20 pieces, found in UP's Amroha

Amroha, Feb 28 In what seems to be a shocking replay of the Shraddha Walkar case, the body of a woman, aged between 20 and 25 years and suspected to be pregnant, was found in 20 pieces stuffed in two gunny bags on Bijnor road under Naugawa Saadat police station limits in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district on Tuesday, police said.

Police are trying to ascertain identity of the deceased by circulating photograph of her face and through manual intelligence after registering an FIR of murder under IPC Section 302 against unidentified persons.

Circle Officer, Naugawa, Anjali Kataria, said that the body was spotted by some locals around 300 metre inside from the main road near Khetapur village on Tuesday.

She added the police examined the scene after getting information about the incident and sent the body to mortuary for further examination.

She said further probe is on and multiple teams have been deployed to ascertain the deceased's identity so the case could be worked out at the earliest.

The police official added that the body was found into 20 pieces -- the head, hands, legs and the torso -- all cut into 20 pieces and stuffed in small plastic packets before stuffing into gunny bags.

The official said the cut marks were very sharp.

It is suspected that the assailants used an electric cutter to cut the body into pieces. Since blood was not found on the crime spot, so it is assumed that the woman was murdered, and the body was cut into pieces somewhere else before disposing off the body in thickets on Bijnor road.

The primary examination of the body parts also suggested that the woman was pregnant.

The body parts seemed to be one day old as assailants had disposed of the body sometime between 12 midnight on Monday and 6 a.m. on Tuesday as nobody had seen anyone throwing these bags in the thickets.

No tyre marks were found near the spot, so the assailants apparently walked down to the spot to throw the bags there.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor