Woman's body found in Delhi drain

New Delhi, Dec 27 A body of a woman, seemingly aged between 25 to 30 years, was found in a drain in east Delhi on Wednesday, police said.

According to police, at 4:32 p.m, a police control room (PCR) call was received regarding a woman's body in a drain near Sardar Patel School in the jurisdiction of Karawal Nagar police station.

"The decomposed dead body was fished out of the drain. The deceased is an unidentified female, wearing blue jeans and light-coloured top/T-shirt," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Northeast, Joy Tirkey.

"The crime and FSL teams visited the place. The dead body was shifted to GTB Mortuary for post mortem examination. Efforts are being made to identify the deceased. Further action will emerge after post-mortem examination," the DCP added.

