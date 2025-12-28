Woman’s Body Found in Noida Dumping Yard, Police Launch Murder Probe

Noida police have begun a murder investigation after the body of a young woman was discovered at a garbage dumping site in Sector 142 on Saturday, December 27.

According to police, the woman, estimated to be between 22 and 25 years old, was found inside a bag buried under a pile of waste. Her hands and feet were tied, and preliminary observations suggest she may have been killed elsewhere before her body was abandoned at the dumping yard.

The case came to light when a group of young men arrived at the site to collect garbage and noticed a suspicious bag. On opening it, they were shocked to find a body inside and immediately informed the police.

Following the alert, personnel from Sector 142 Police Station reached the location along with a forensic team and began an investigation. The body was taken into custody and sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Santosh Kumar said the woman’s identity is yet to be established. “Police teams reached the spot immediately, and forensic experts conducted the necessary examination. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and a special team has been formed to identify the woman. Further legal action will be taken based on the findings,” he stated.

Police officials said they are examining CCTV footage from surrounding areas and checking missing persons’ records. They added that all possible angles are being thoroughly investigated as the probe continues.