Woman's body found stuffed in a bag in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 26 The body of a 23-year-old woman was found stuffed in a bag in north Delhi's Vishwaas Nagar on Sunday, police said

A senior official said that a police control room (PCR) call was received at 4:44 p.m at Farsh Bazar police station about a suspicious bag in a room near Gali no. 10 in Vishwaas Nagar area following which a police team, along with FSL team, was dispatched to the spot

"The spot was forensically examined and upon opening the bag, a strangulated dead body of a woman, a resident of NSA colony, was recovered," the police official said.

"A case under appropriate sections is being registered. Strong leads have come up about a suspect in investigation so far.

"Multiple teams are working to nab the accused. Police teams are also scanning CCTV cameras to know the entire crime sequence," the official added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor