Woman's body found with strangulation marks in UP

Bahraich (UP), Oct 13 A woman's body was recovered from the bushes near a village in Bahraich district with clear strangulation marks, police said on Friday.

"At the time of recovery of the body, blood was oozing out from the mouth and nose. Seeing the rope mark on her neck, it seems that she was strangled," the SHO Payagpur police station Kamal Shankar Chaturvedi said.

There are injury marks under the left eye and neck of the deceased, he said.

Superintendent of Police Prashant Verma said the woman seems to be around 25 years old and efforts are to ascertain her identity.

He said that the post-mortem will be conducted after 72 hours as per rules.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor