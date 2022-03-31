Woman's decomposed body found hanging from tree in Pune

The decomposed body of an unidentified woman was found hanging from a tree near the Hinjewadi area in Pimpri Chinchwad, police said on Thursday.

"Identification of the body is yet to be done, however, prima facie the corpse seems to be four to five weeks old," said the Pimpri Chinchwad police.

According to police, the body was first spotted by a group of youth.

"The corpse was found in an isolated area of a hilly jungle and does not see many visitors," the police said.

Krishnapaksh, Commissioner of Pimpri Chinchwad city has appealed to families whose female members have gone missing, to come forward and help with the identification of the woman.

The police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) case against unknown people under Sections 302 (Punishment for murder) and 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of the offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The body has been sent for postmortem, forensic analysis and a Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) test, police said.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

