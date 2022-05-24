Woman's decomposed, semi-naked body found in Delhi field

New Delhi, May 24 The decomposed body of a semi-naked woman was found in a field in Delhi's Ghitorni area on Tuesday, a police official said.

According to the official, they had received a PCR call regarding the dead body of the woman, appearing to be aged between her mid-20s to mid-30s, lying on vacant farm land near Ghitorni area of southwest Delhi.

A police team reached the spot and found that the body had decomposed and it was in semi-naked state.

"The identity of the deceased woman is yet to be ascertained," said the official, adding that the body has been shifted to a mortuary for preservation and autopsy and appropriate action is being taken.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor