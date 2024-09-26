Women along Indo-B’desh border to receive training to make them self-reliant

Kolkata, Sep 26 Women from villages along the Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB) will now receive training in sewing, embroidery, cooking and other skills to help them turn self-reliant.

This was announced by Prema Gandhi, president, of the Border Security Force (BSF) Wives Welfare Association (BWWA), Special Directorate General, Eastern Command, Kolkata on the occasion of the organisation's 32nd Foundation Day.

Prema Gandhi is the spouse of Ravi Gandhi, ADG, Eastern Command, BSF. This will be known as the Border Security Village Contact Scheme.

BWWA already provides training in various skills to the spouses of jawans to help them become self-reliant and empowered. If such facilities are extended to the women of border villages, it would not only lead to empowerment but also help in providing economic support to families.

It could gradually help in weaning away people from getting involved in border-area crimes such as smuggling and human trafficking.

The BWWA celebrated its Foundation Day recently at the headquarters of 85 Bn BSF, South Bengal Frontier, at Digberia in the suburbs of Kolkata.

Set up in 1992, BWWA is a body under the Registrar of Societies, Delhi, with its primary objectives being the welfare of serving and retired BSF personnel and their families, rehabilitation of Veer Naris and providing vocational training to the families of Seema Praharis to economically empower them further.

Prema Gandhi elaborated on how the BWWA works for the welfare of women living in border areas and promotes activities such as widow remarriage, support to people with disabilities and cleft-lip surgeries, to name a few.

The BWWA also looks after the welfare needs of Seema Bhawanis (women personnel of the BSF) and their families.

She also spoke on the need to continue programmes focused on vocational training, computer literacy and health awareness and urged members to expand its efforts to address challenges faced by the families of BSF personnel.

--IANS

jayanta/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor