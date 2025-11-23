Women critical to 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives, says Tripura CM

Agartala, Nov 23 Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Sunday that women's economic empowerment and socio-economic progress are among the key priorities of the government, stressing that women have a crucial role in the Atmanirbhar Tripura and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.

The Chief Minister while addressing a gathering organised by the Mahila Morcha, BJP's women wing, at Muktadhara Auditorium in Agartala.

He said that the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan is a national mission and it was started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May 2020 and restarted from September this year and will continue till December.

"The main objective of this programme is to improve India's economic condition, defence system, infrastructure, and technology sector. These issues became clear during the Covid period, which our Prime Minister understood well. It was realised then that no one will help us if we are not 'Atmanirbhar' (self reliance) ourselves. That is why the Prime Minister repeatedly says 'Vocal for Local'. We are also giving the slogan of 'Vocal for Local' in Tripura, Har Ghar Swadeshi, Ghar Ghar Swadeshi," he added.

The Chief Minister said that to build an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', everyone must contribute to making an Atmanirbhar Tripura.

Noting that only if every state is Atmanirbhar, then Atmanirbhar Bharat will be achieved, CM Saha said: "On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the country's independence, the Prime Minister is talking about a Viksit Bharat by 2047. That is why every state has to be developed. Today, Tripura is progressing in terms of health services. Starting from the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, we also have the Chief Minister Jan Arogya Yojana here. The health system is gradually improving."

He added that he often sees many people going to private hospitals for treatment.

"However, if you go to the district hospital or state hospital despite a little difficulty, you can still get good treatment. Similarly, many people book tickets in advance and go to Kashmir, Bangalore, Sikkim, and other places for sightseeing. In this case, our money goes out. Yet there are many beautiful tourist centres in Tripura. Wherever we go within the state, our money stays here. So we must first make ourselves self-reliant and strong," he said.

Saying that women are an important part of society, the Chief Minister said that his government has given special importance to the overall development of women.

Chief Minister Saha said that everyone should be aware of the benefits and rights that the state government has provided to women.

"Women played a significant role in the recent Bihar elections. We achieved a huge victory there because of them. About 50 per cent of the population is women. Women are the driving force of the family. They are coming forward in running society and the country. From driving trains to flying airplanes, women are working with expertise everywhere. Along with doctors and engineers, women are also going to space missions," he added.

The meeting was attended by Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor and MLA Dipak Majumdar, and other public representatives and party leaders were present in the event.

