Women empowerment at the core of Assam govt's welfare measures, says CM Sarma

Guwahati, Dec 8 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that empowering women to become financially independent is the core of the state government’s flagship Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA), as thousands of eligible beneficiaries across districts have begun receiving the Rs 10,000 seed fund support.

The Chief Minister’s statement, posted on X, comes at a time when the government is projecting MMUA as a major plank in its ongoing drive to strengthen self-help groups (SHGs), enhance livelihood options and bring more women into the fold of economic decision-making.

Launched earlier this year, MMUA aims to provide direct financial assistance to women belonging to low-income households and SHG networks, enabling them to undertake small businesses, expand existing livelihood activities or invest in new income-generating ventures.

The Rs 10,000 seed fund is designed as an immediate push for women who often struggle to access formal credit or capital, especially in rural and semi-urban pockets.

A senior government official said the scheme is expected to cover several lakh women as disbursals continue phase-wise. The initiative builds on a series of women-centric welfare programmes undertaken by the Assam government over the past few years.

Among the most prominent is Orunodoi, which provides monthly financial assistance to women as the primary household beneficiaries, ensuring better access to nutrition, healthcare and essential goods.

The state has also expanded support for SHGs under the Asom Mitha Doi, aimed at promoting micro-entrepreneurship and strengthening rural economic clusters.

Assam’s efforts include targeted interventions in maternal health, such as expanded schemes for institutional deliveries and nutritional support, as well as educational incentives for girl students through different assistance programmes in government schools.

Programmes to enhance women’s safety -- ranging from strengthened helplines to fast-track support mechanisms -- have also formed part of the wider strategy. The government’s push for women's empowerment has been accompanied by a focus on grassroots mobilisation, with district administrations conducting verification camps, training sessions and beneficiary outreach to ensure the schemes translate meaningfully on the ground.

A senior government official said that, combined with digital transfers and a growing SHG ecosystem, MMUA will help women transition from subsistence-level activities to stable, income-driven enterprises.

CM Sarma, reiterating this commitment in his post, said the MMUA seed fund represents “the beginning of a larger journey toward self-reliance for Assam’s women,” adding that the government will continue to widen opportunities for women-led growth across sectors.

