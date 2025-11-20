Women empowerment: Gujarat gets its first female driver behind wheel of BRTS bus

Ahmedabad, Nov 20 Carrying forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of women empowerment, the Surat Municipal Corporation has launched a first-of-its-kind initiative in Gujarat: A woman driver will now operate a Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) bus dedicated to women passengers. This marks the first instance in the state where the steering of a 12-metre BRTS bus has been entrusted to a woman.

Somnath Marathe, Chairman of the Transportation Committee, said that Surat currently operates more than 450 electric buses across 13 BRTS routes, including 150 buses of the length of 12 metres. Of these, three buses run exclusively for women on the ONGC–Sarthana route.

“Until now, these buses had male drivers. We were actively looking for trained women drivers for a long time, and we finally found one in Indore, who has now been appointed,” he said.

Marathe added that just as Prime Minister Modi showcased the strength of Indian women through ‘Operation Sindoor,’ Surat is now setting a new benchmark in Gujarat by introducing a woman-operated BRTS bus.

Renu Sharma, the city’s first woman BRTS bus driver, said she feels proud to take on the responsibility. “Women in India are moving ahead in every field. My family has supported me throughout, and driving gives me immense happiness,” she shared.

Women bus drivers in India represent a growing shift towards gender inclusivity in public transport, breaking long-standing stereotypes in a male-dominated sector.

Over the past decade, several cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Indore, Kochi, and now Surat have started inducting women drivers for city buses, BRTS fleets, and even interstate routes. These drivers undergo rigorous training, often supported by government or municipal schemes that encourage women to take up non-traditional jobs.

Today, Gujarat’s BRTS operates in major cities such as Ahmedabad, Surat, and Rajkot, forming one of India’s most extensive urban transit networks.

Ahmedabad’s BRTS spans about 86 km with dedicated lanes and modern stations, while Surat has emerged as a green mobility leader with a 107-km fully electric BRTS corridor running across 13 routes.

