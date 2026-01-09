Women empowerment in Somnath: Vastra prasad initiative transforms locals into ‘Lakhpati Didis’ 

Gandhinagar, Jan 9 With the divine blessings of Lord Somnath, lives are being transformed in the city, with women becoming the biggest beneficiaries of a unique initiative launched for the 'Vastra Prasad'.

Local women in Prabhas Patan are gaining employment due to this and moving on the path of empowerment and self-reliance.

A new chapter of women empowerment is being written in the sacred land of Somnath. Here, the sacred yellow cloths (pitambar) offered to Mahadev are no longer symbols of devotion, they have become a source of economic independence for rural women.

Under the unique initiative by Shree Somnath Trust, these sacred garments are transformed into artistic and appealing kurtas, which reach Shiva devotees across India and abroad as Mahadev’s prasad, while opening the path for women in surrounding villages to become ‘Lakhpati Didis’.

The vision of transforming ‘women power’ into ‘national power’ under PM Modi’s leadership is clearly reflected in this initiative.

This effort extends Somnath’s tradition of social responsibility, where sacred garments used in the adornment of Shree Somnath Mahadev and Mata Parvati were previously distributed to thousands of people in need.

When Mahadev’s Vastra prasad reaches someone, it carries a message - they are never alone, for ‘Somnath, the Lord of all, is with them’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of 'Lakhpati Didi', aimed at increasing the income of rural women to over one lakh rupees a year, is being brought to life by the Somnath Trust through this remarkable blend of tradition and modernity.

Local women transform the pitambar offered to Mahadev into grand Vastra Prasad, in the form of kurtas. These kurtas are unique not only for their sacred origin but also for their contemporary design. Made with vibrant colours, designer collars, and prints featuring Shiva symbols like the damru, trishul, and shikhar, these kurtas combine spiritual essence with modern fashion trends.

Women from villages near Somnath participating in this initiative have found new confidence with this initiative.

“With Lord Somnath’s divine blessings, we have stepped beyond the confines of our homes to become independent. Previously, our identity was limited to household chores, but today, the kurtas we create with our own hands carry his blessings to every corner of the country – a thought that fills us with immense pride.”

This thoughtful initiative by the Somnath Trust ensures that the Vastra prasad created by women is not limited to local markets.

Through a robust distribution system on the Trust’s website, these attractive kurtas have reached devotees in metropolitan cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and even abroad. This has significantly boosted the income of these women and also provided them with a platform to monetise their skills.

Notably, the Somnath Trust also conducts specialised training programs for rural women to enhance their skills.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor