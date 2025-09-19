Women form nearly half of India’s small scale fisheries workforce: Study

Chennai, Sep 19 Women constitute nearly half of India’s small-scale fisheries (SSF) workforce, playing a vital role in feeding millions and sustaining coastal and inland communities, according to a new global study discussed at a regional fisheries meet here on Friday.

The study by a joint initiative of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations, revealed that 4.8 million women are engaged in small-scale fisheries in India, accounting for four out of every ten workers in the sector.

Their participation extends across the value chain, with 27 per cent in pre-harvest activities such as net-making and boat operation, 18 per cent in harvesting, and a significant 55 per cent in post-harvest handling, processing and trade.

Despite these contributions, experts said women’s work in fisheries often goes unrecognised in policy and governance frameworks.

The report estimates that India’s small-scale fisheries generate $2.3 billion annually from first sales of catch, with women at the forefront of processing and marketing.

Beyond economics, women play a key role in nutrition security.

According to the study, SSF landings could meet 20 per cent of the recommended dietary intake of six key nutrients , including omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin A, iron and zinc for nearly 79 million people in India.

The findings were presented at a three-day regional meeting of Bay of Bengal rim countries, jointly organised by FAO and the Bay of Bengal Programme Inter-Governmental Organisation (BOBP-IGO).

The meeting focused on preparing National Plans of Action (NPOA) for small-scale fisheries, with particular emphasis on enhancing the visibility and empowerment of women in the sector.

Presenting India’s country report, Deputy Fisheries Commissioner Sanjay Pandey said inland fisheries continue to grow, while marine fish production has stagnated.

He flagged challenges such as habitat loss, pollution and dwindling fish catch.

To support SSF communities, the government has rolled out several initiatives, including 117 modern fishing harbours and landing centres, 937 artificial reefs, and 100 climate-smart coastal fishing villages.

Social safety nets now cover around 600,000 families, according to India’s status report.

Experts at the conclave stressed that ensuring recognition of women’s contributions and strengthening their participation in fisheries governance will be critical to sustaining the sector’s social, economic and nutritional impact.

