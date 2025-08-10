Women in Jaunpur lead the way in ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ flag production

Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh), Aug 10 With Independence Day approaching, women from rural self-help groups (SHGs) in Jaunpur are making a significant contribution to the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. Under the centrally sponsored National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM), 68 SHGs have taken up the task of making national flags, ahead of the government’s massive nationwide flag-hoisting initiative scheduled for August 13, 14, and 15.

A target of preparing seven lakh (700,000) flags has been set for the district, and these flags are being stitched by approximately 350 women from SHGs across all blocks.

Each woman is being paid Rs 20 per flag by the government. The flags are being made in three sizes using cotton or polyester fabric, which is being provided directly by NRLM.

Speaking about the campaign, Jitendra Pratap Singh, Deputy Commissioner for Self-Employment, said: “The administration has given SHGs the target of preparing seven lakh flags. So far, we have completed around 80 per cent of the work, and the remaining 20 per cent will be finished in the next two days. The work is happening around the clock to meet the deadline.”

To ensure the production is completed on time, Block Mission Managers (BMMs) have been assigned to supervise and report progress daily. The campaign has gained momentum following a directive from the Chief Secretary, prompting the entire administrative machinery to work towards its success.

Sangeeta Kala, a member of one of the SHGs, expressed her enthusiasm:

“This campaign is not just about making flags. It’s a matter of pride and empowerment for us. We are contributing to the nation and earning at the same time.”

The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative aims to encourage citizens to hoist the national flag at their homes, creating a sense of patriotic unity ahead of India’s 78th Independence Day. With the dedication of SHG women, Jaunpur is on track to meet its ambitious target before the flag campaign begins.

