Women in K’taka fear stepping inside govt hospitals after maternal deaths, says BJP leader

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 18 Karnataka BJP launched an attack on the state's Congress-led government on Wednesday over maternal deaths reported across the state. Leader of the Opposition, R. Ashoka, raised the issue in the Legislative Assembly, stating that the situation in the state has become so dire that women fear setting foot in government-run hospitals.

“It is extremely painful to see women dying after giving birth. Women in the state are openly saying that they should avoid government-run hospitals due to the recent series of maternal deaths. Fifty per cent of women do not dare to visit government hospitals and instead seek admission to private hospitals,” Ashoka charged.

Objecting to this statement, Congress MLA N. H. Konareddy questioned Ashoka: “As the Leader of the Opposition, are you trying to tell the people of the state to not go to government hospitals? What kind of message does this send to the public if such statements are made?”

He further urged Ashoka to convey a positive message to society. “The government has improved the conditions in government hospitals. You should speak responsibly and avoid making statements that cast aspersions on government doctors and hospitals,” Konareddy said.

Ashoka continued by charging that hospitals were using outdated medicines that expired six months ago. He pointed out that the Drugs Control Board had issued a directive to avoid using such medicines, even if they were supplied. “Despite this directive, how is it acceptable to continue using those medicines?” he asked.

Minister for Health, Dinesh Gundu Rao, responded by stating that the state government had stopped the use of the medicine in question and blacklisted the company. However, the company went to court and obtained a stay order. He added that a Central agency had given a report declaring the IV fluid fit for administration. “What are we supposed to do in this situation?” Minister Rao expressed his frustration.

Ashoka demanded that a strong message be sent to pharmaceutical companies that supply fake and substandard medicines. He also called for an investigation into the maternal deaths by a commission headed by a sitting judge.

The series of maternal deaths has shocked the state. These incidents were not confined to Ballari but were also reported in Raichur, Belagavi, and Chitradurga districts. Ashoka criticised the health department: “The health department itself has become sick. Ministers only visited the hospitals six days after the incidents.”

He further alleged that doctors were not admitting their mistakes. “The Drug Controller, who was suspended in connection with the case, has been made a scapegoat. The state is facing the menace of fake doctors, and the health department is functioning poorly,” Ashoka charged.

Ashoka also criticised the state government for its compensation policies. “The state government announced a compensation of Rs 15 lakh for the victim of an elephant attack in Wayanad, Kerala. However, they initially announced only Rs 2 lakh for the families of deceased mothers,” he slammed.

Earlier, talking about maternal deaths in the Legislative Council, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao had appealed for stronger regulation of the powerful pharmaceutical lobby in the country. “I want to convey that drug-related laws are not strong. There is no history of action being taken against pharmaceutical companies.”

