Women in Somnath hail PM Modi's leadership, confident of BJP's victory in Gujarat assembly polls

The locals in Gujarat's Gir Somnath have expressed their bliss over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the district where he will address an election rally.

The women of the district said that the government has paid attention to the safety and security of women. They exuded confidence that the BJP will come back to power in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Speaking toahead of the Prime Minister's visit on Sunday, a local said, "Under BJP's governance females have got more opportunities to study and female safety has also been ensured. Females are moving forward. The people of Somnath look forward to the BJP government in the state."

A woman hailing from West Bengal said the women in Gujarat are safe.

"I belong to West Bengal. The women are most safe here in Gujarat. We can't move out of our homes at night in West Bengal. But there is no fear in stepping outside here even at night. This is because of PM Modi".

Another woman belonging to West Bengal hailed the development in Gujarat and said that there are more job opportunities here.

"There is a lot of difference between Bengal and Gujarat. We have more freedom in Gujarat. There is no job in Bengal, there are opportunities in Gujarat," she said.

"We are very excited that PM Modi is coming here. Years earlier, there was little development, but PM Modi has ensured development for women also. He has made everything right," another woman said.

A local, who is also a BJP worker said, "We consider ourselves very fortunate that we will get to listen to the Prime Minister from such a close distance."

PM Modi is expected to participate in at least eight programmes crisscrossing the state from Saurashtra to Surat.

After visiting the Somnath Temple, PM is scheduled to address four rallies in the Saurashtra region. Venues have been finalised at Veraval, Dhorarji, Amreli and Botad.

Incidentally, in the last assembly elections, the BJP could not win a single seat in Saurashtra's constituencies. The BJP won the state polls but couldn't breach this bastion that has traditionally voted for Congress.

Meanwhile, on November 21, PM Modi will hold three rallies in Surendranagar, Bharuch and Navsari.

While Bharuch was the constituency of the former Congress tall man Ahmed Patel in the past, the BJP state president CR Patil who hails from Navsari has been winning this Lok Sabha seat with huge margins.

Incidentally, Congress Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi is also expected to visit Navsari on November 21, the same day that PM Modi is expected to be in Navsari.

PM Modi, who hails from Gujarat, is also expected to have a closed-door meeting with the state leaders during his stay here to further boost the party in the western state.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor