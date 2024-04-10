Women, minority leaders roped in to win third straight election in Rajasthan: BJP

Jaipur, April 10 Rajasthan BJP Vice President Narayan Lal Panchariya on Wednesday said that they have roped in women and minority leaders to make a clean sweep for the third time in the state.

“We will win all 25 seats for the third time. We have roped in the women and minority leaders to make sure we win all the seats this time again,” Panchariya told IANS.

He said that the party’s management has also roped in other leaders who are from different social equations. “We have assigned them tasks depending on their social equations,” he said.

However, there are a few constituencies where the BJP may find it ‘tough’ to win like in Churu, Jhunjhunu and Dausa seats.

Panchariya said there is nothing like “tough” seats for BJP to win in Rajasthan. “People trust PM Modi,” he said.

He said that PM Modi will address a rally in Churu from where he will also cater to voters of Jhunjhunu.

Recently, Union Minister Rajnath Singh has also addressed an election meeting in Jhunjhunu.

Meanwhile, on April 12, PM Modi will hold a roadshow in Dausa.

Rajasthan Congress General Secretary Swarnim Chaturvedi said that the party is working hard to make an impact on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“We have allied on seats, Nagaur and Sikar, to strengthen the party. Also, we will win in Churu, Jhunjhunu, Dausa and Bharatpur. We are getting good feedback from these seats,” he said.

In Churu, Congress has fielded Rahul Kaswan who is the sitting MP while BJP has fielded Paralympian Devendra Jhajharia.

PM Modi recently gave a slogan at the election rally, ‘Delhi mein Narendra aur Churu mein Devendra’. Locals have also added a line, ‘Aur saath mein Rajendra’.

In Dausa, Congress has fielded Murarilal Meena, a Sachin Pilot loyalist and a former minister. Eastern Rajasthan has a significant number of Gujjar community which sees Pilot as their leader. BJP has fielded Kanhaiya Lal from the same seat.

In Jhunjhunu, BJP’s Shubhkaran Chaudhary is pitted against Congress MLA Brijendra Ola. BJP has cut Narendra Kumar’s ticket here. Rajnath Singh recently visited Jhunjhunu to address the election meeting in his support.

However, Congress Brijendra Ola is a veteran who enjoys a stronghold in this seat due to his political legacy as a member of the Ola family.

Alwar, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Churu, Dausa, Ganganagar, Jaipur, Jaipur Rural, Jhunjhunu, Karauli-Dholpur, Nagaur, Sikar will go to polls under the first phase on April 19.

--IANS

