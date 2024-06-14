Women more sensitive to others' pain: Dalai Lama in greetings to Mexico's Prez-elect

Dharamsala, June 14 Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Friday congratulated Claudia Sheinbaum, the first woman to be elected president of Mexico, saying that women are more sensitive to others' pain.

"I believe women are more empathetic and sensitive to the feelings of others, qualities I first learned from my loving mother. There is also scientific evidence that when it comes to compassion, women are more sensitive to others' pain. Therefore, I have long been a proponent of women’s leadership, and it is a source of great inspiration," he wrote.

He said, "It is my firm conviction that if more of our leaders were women, the world would be a more understanding, peaceful place. Indeed, in human history, most warriors were men, whereas women consistently show more concern and warm-heartedness for others' well-being.

"During my visits to Mexico, I have been encouraged by your people's interest in my efforts to promote basic human values like warm-heartedness and inter-religious harmony with a firm belief in the oneness of humanity."

He ended his letter by wishing Sheinbaum every success in meeting the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in strengthening happiness in Mexico and the wider world.

